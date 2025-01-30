The shelling of Sumy on January 30 — Zelenskyy’s reaction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

On the night of January 30, Russian troops struck the high-rise building in Sumy, resulting in casualties. Commenting on the attack, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called on the world to continue to put pressure on Russia.

The Head of State reported it in his Telegram.

Zelenskyy’s reaction to the strike on Sumy

Zelenskyy said that last night Russia had struck a residential high-rise building with an attack drone. The strike killed four people and injured nine others, including a child.

According to the President, rescue operations are still ongoing, the rubble is being cleared and all necessary assistance is being provided to people.

"This is a horrific tragedy, a heinous Russian crime. It is crucial that the world does not pause in putting pressure on Russia for this terror. I am grateful to all the leaders who speak out in support of Ukraine and Ukrainians," the Head of State emphasized.

As a reminder, on the night of January 30, powerful explosions occurred in Sumy. Rescue services and medical workers immediately arrived at the scene.

The Regional Military Administration reported that the Russians had struck with an attack drone. Rescuers removed the bodies of two victims from under the destroyed structures of the building.