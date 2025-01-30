Shelling of Sumy on January 30 — how many people died

Ми в соцмережах:

Shelling of Sumy results in casualties and deaths — photos

30 January 2025 08:46
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
The aftermath of the attack on Sumy. Photo: State Emergency Service
On the night of January 30, Russian troops attacked a high-rise building in Sumy with a drone. As a result, there are dead and wounded.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Shelling of Sumy on January 30

The Administration reports that as of 8:00 a.m., four people were killed as a result of a Shahed hit on a multi-storey residential building in Sumy. A further nine people were injured with varying degrees of severity, one of them a child.

удар по Сумах 30 січня
Rescuers are clearing the rubble in Sumy. Photo: State Emergency Service
обстріл Сум 30 січня
Consequences of the attack on Sumy. Photo: State Emergency Service
атака на Суми 30 січня
Destruction as a result of the attack on Sumy. Photo: State Emergency Service
обстріли Сум 30 січня
Rescuers are clearing the rubble in Sumy. Photo: State Emergency Service

At the same time, the State Emergency Service added that they are working at the site of the attack and have recovered the bodies of two more victims from under the destroyed structures of a residential building on the fifth floor.

To recap, the explosions in Sumy occurred at around 1:50 a.m. Russians launched attack drones at the city.

Shortly thereafter, rescuers reported the dead and injured. They also showed the first video from the scene of the attack.

