Return of 150 defenders — Zelenskyy showed the touching video

Meeting of the former POW with the family. Photo: screenshot from the video

On Wednesday, February 5, 150 Ukrainian defenders who had been held in Russian captivity were returned to Ukraine. This was the 61st exchange since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The touching video of the return of the soldiers was posted by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram.

POW exchange on February 5

As part of the 61st exchange, 108 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned to Ukraine: seven from the Territorial Defense Forces, 26 from the Navy and three from the Air Forces. At the same time, 22 National Guardsmen, 19 Border Guards and one police officer were released.

They were captured while defending Ukrainian territories in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Sumy, and Kyiv regions, as well as during offensives in Russia’s Kursk region.

Today, with the assistance of the United Arab Emirates, Ukraine has managed to return 47 sergeants, 69 soldiers, 16 sailors and 18 officers. Many of them suffer from serious illnesses and injuries, and some have been in Russian captivity for more than 2.5 years.

Earlier, the Coordination Headquarters reported that 4,131 Ukrainians — military, civilians, and foreigners — have been returned to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

It is also known that the previous exchange of prisoners with Russia took place on January 8. Back then, 505 marines returned home from Russia.