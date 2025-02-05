Exchange of prisoners of war on February 5 — 150 soldiers returned to Ukraine

Soldiers returned from captivity. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Another 150 defenders have been returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. These are soldiers, sergeants, and officers.

It was reported by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram on Wednesday, February 5.

Exchange of prisoners of war

"Today is a good day for all of us. We are bringing home 150 of our defenders from Russian captivity. These are soldiers, sergeants, and officers – warriors of the Navy who were taken prisoner in Mariupol and the Zaporizhzhia region, warriors of the Air Force, Air Assault Forces, Land Forces, National Guard, border guards, warriors of the Territorial Defense Forces, and a police officer. They served in different parts of the frontline, but they share one thing in common: they fought for Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Soldiers returned from captivity. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Soldiers returned from captivity. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

According to him, some defenders had been in Russian captivity for more than two years. The Head of State noted that today was a day that meant more to them and their families than years of waiting.

Soldiers returned from captivity. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Soldiers returned from captivity. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Zelenskyy noted that seeing soldiers at home is real happiness.

Soldiers returned from captivity. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The Ukrainian leader thanked everyone who was working to return the soldiers.

As a reminder, on February 2, the rally in support of prisoners of war and missing soldiers took place in Kyiv.

On February 2, the FreeAzov rally was also held in Odesa, where relatives of the soldiers rallied in the streets.