North Koreans are no longer fighting in the Kursk region

North Korean troops, which were deployed to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, have no longer been involved in the fighting in the Kursk region since mid-January. Probably, the DPRK military was withdrawn because of the high level of losses during the fighting.

This was reported by the Yonhap News agency.

According to intelligence reports, DPRK soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops were withdrawn due to heavy losses. Pyongyang is estimated to have sent about 11,000 troops to support the Russian army. At least 300 of them were killed and about 2,700 wounded.

"Since mid-January, there has been no indication that North Korean troops deployed in Russia's Kursk region have been involved in hostilities," the National Intelligence Service said.

The NIS notes that it is currently analyzing the reasons for this decision. However, the absence of North Korean troops from the front line since mid-January may be directly related to the losses they have suffered in the fighting.

In late January, it became known that Russia had withdrawn North Korean troops from the front because of the high risk of losses, particularly in the Kursk region.

As a reminder, on January 11, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces captured two DPRK soldiers. Shortly after, the SSU provided details and showed a video of the interrogation.