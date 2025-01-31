DPRK military — Russia withdraws troops from Kursk region due to heavy losses

DPRK troops. Photo: AR

After several months of heavy losses of DPRK troops in the Kursk region, Russia withdrew North Korean soldiers from the front line. They have not been seen in their positions for about two weeks.

This was reported by The New York Times.

DPRK troops were withdrawn from the front line in Kursk region

North Korea sent its best troops to help Russia in its war against Ukraine. However, after several months of enormous losses in the Kursk region, they were withdrawn from the front. Citing anonymous sources, the publication stresses that DPRK soldiers have not been seen at the front for about two weeks.

According to the NYT, the Ukrainian military described the North Korean military as "fierce warriors. However, their disorganization and lack of cohesion with Russian units quickly led to heavy losses. The DPRK soldiers were mostly left to their own devices by the Russians, advancing with a small number of armored vehicles and rarely stopping to regroup or retreat.

The article also states that North Korean soldiers are among the best trained special forces in the DPRK, but the Russians did not take this into account and used them as infantrymen, sending them into battle through minefields and simply as "cannon fodder".

"The decision to withdraw North Korean troops from the front may be temporary. They may return after more exercises or after the Russians find new ways to deploy them to avoid such heavy losses," stressed the publication.

As a reminder, due to the heavy losses of its troops, the DPRK plans to send a new contingent of troops to Russia by mid-March.

Also, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new losses of North Korea in the Kursk region. According to his estimates, about 4,000 soldiers have been killed.