Ukrainian drones hit one of the largest Russian oil terminals in the Black Sea

Damage to the Tamanskneftegaz marine oil terminal. Photo: Screenshot from video

Ukrainian drones struck the Tamanskneftegaz marine oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar region. As a result, significant damage has been caused and a large-scale fire has broken out.

Reports Novyny.LIVE citing sources in Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (GUR).

Advertisement

The marine oil terminal was damaged

According to sources, attack drones hit the Tamanskneftegaz marine oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on the night of December 22. The attacks damaged equipment at the oil terminal, the liquefied petroleum gas pier, and the port infrastructure, causing a large fire.

"Military intelligence is increasing the number of strikes on the energy sector of the aggressor state, which is directly involved in financing the war against Ukraine," a GUR source emphasized.

They also noted that the Tamani loading complex, operated by Tamanskneftegaz, is one of the largest in the Black Sea region. The total volume of the petroleum product and liquefied gas reservoir park exceeds 1 million cubic meters.

Earlier, we reported that Russia has lost its Su-30 and Su-27 fighter jets on December 22 due to a sabotage operation. The value of the aircraft is estimated to be around USD 100 million.

Read more: