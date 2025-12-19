SBU hits third Russian oil platform in the Caspian Sea

Damage to an oil rig in the Russian Federation. Photo: still from video

Ukraine’s Security Service has struck a third Russian oil production platform on the Caspian Sea shelf in recent weeks. The facility belongs to Russia’s Lukoil company.

Novyny.LIVE reports this, citing informed sources.

Advertisement

SBU strike on Russian oil platform

Sources said the strike on the Russian oil platform was carried out by long-range drones operated by the SBU’s Alpha Special Operations Center. The target was a drilling rig at the Rakushechnoye oil field.

Russian oil platform hit by the SBU. Photo: sources in the SBU

Damage to an oil rig in the Russian Federation. Photo: sources in the SBU

According to the sources, the drone’s onboard camera recorded a direct hit in the area of the platform’s gas turbine unit.

It is noted that earlier, SBU drones had already struck ice-resistant oil production platforms at the Filanovsky and Korchagin fields in the Caspian Sea, forcing production to halt at those facilities.

"The SBU continues to systematically reduce petrodollar revenues flowing into Russia’s war budget. All facilities that finance aggression against Ukraine are absolutely legitimate targets," a well-informed SBU source said.

Read also:

Zelensky announces upcoming Ukraine–US talks

Zelensky says Russia wants to undermine Ukraine–Poland ties