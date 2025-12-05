The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a seaport and an oil refinery in Russia — the General Staff provided details

Explosion. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out strikes on strategic facilities inside Russia. Under attack were a seaport in the Krasnodar region and two oil refineries.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Friday, December 5.

Ukrainian Forces attack strategic sites in Russia

On the night of December 5, Ukrainian military units struck infrastructure at the Temryuk seaport in Russia's Krasnodar region. The facility handles shipments of general cargo, liquid cargo (including liquefied gas and chemical materials), bulk and loose cargo, and is also used for logistical support of the Russian army. Hits were recorded on the port’s territory, followed by a fire.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces targeted the facilities of the Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara region. The refinery, with an annual processing capacity of 7–8.9 million tons of crude oil, supplies fuel to Russian military structures. As a result of the attack, drone strikes and a fire were reported, with preliminary information indicating damage to one of the technological units.

The results of a previous strike on the Saratov oil refinery were also confirmed — damage was inflicted on the primary oil treatment unit ELOU‑AVT‑6. As of early December 2025, the plant has completely halted primary crude oil processing and is operating at less than 50% of its design capacity, effectively shutting down key production processes.

