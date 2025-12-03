Explosion reported on Russia’s Druzhba pipeline, GUR sources say

Explosion of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia. Photo: still from video

An explosion occurred overnight on December 1 on a section of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia. The pipeline supplies Russian oil to several European countries, fueling the enemy’s financial and military capabilities.

Sources in Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (GUR) told Novyny.LIVE this on December 3.

Blast on the Druzhba pipeline

According to GUR sources, the attack on the pipeline took place near the village of Kizinskiye Viselki, on the Taganrog–Lipetsk section. Explosives with remote detonation and additional flammable mixtures were used to cause stronger burning and destroy the pipeline segment.

"Local social media users could not miss the explosion and immediately posted about it. Witnesses reported loud blasts and bright flashes near Kizinskiye Viselki," the intelligence source said.

He added that Russia’s oil infrastructure — the main source of revenue for the aggressor state and its military-industrial complex — will continue to explode and burn as long as the enemy keeps attacking Ukraine.

