Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Army Russian losses near Pokrovsk exceed 100,000 — commander

Russian losses near Pokrovsk exceed 100,000 — commander

Ua en ru
Publication time 2 December 2025 14:24
Russian losses near Pokrovsk exceed 100,000, Ukrainian commander says
Ukrainian soldiers firing near Pokrovsk. Photo: REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Russian losses near Pokrovsk have likely exceeded 100,000 troops. Despite the enemy’s advantage in manpower, Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to hold the line.

This was stated by Yurii Fedorenko, commander of the 429th Separate Achilles UAV Regiment, on the Ranok.LIVE broadcast on December 2.

Advertisement

What’s happening near Pokrovsk

Fedorenko said that despite having more forces and equipment, the enemy has been breaking against Ukraine’s defenses near Pokrovsk for more than a year. Russian losses in the area have already surpassed 100,000 personnel.

He also described the situation on the Vovchansk axis. According to him, Russian troops are actively using dense fog to transport ammunition and drones, regroup their forces, and attempt infiltration between Ukrainian positions.

"Some Russian groups managed to enter the city, but as soon as the fog lifted, the Defense Forces eliminated the Russian soldiers who had been setting up Russian flags for propaganda photos," said the commander of the 429th Separate Achilles UAV Regiment.

Read also: 

Ukrainian forces hit Saratov oil refinery, Russian targets

Ukraine should modernize its electronic warfare systems — experts

Donetsk region war in Ukraine frontline losses of occupiers Pokrovsk
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information