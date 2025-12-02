Russian losses near Pokrovsk exceed 100,000, Ukrainian commander says

Ukrainian soldiers firing near Pokrovsk. Photo: REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Russian losses near Pokrovsk have likely exceeded 100,000 troops. Despite the enemy’s advantage in manpower, Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to hold the line.

This was stated by Yurii Fedorenko, commander of the 429th Separate Achilles UAV Regiment, on the Ranok.LIVE broadcast on December 2.

What’s happening near Pokrovsk

Fedorenko said that despite having more forces and equipment, the enemy has been breaking against Ukraine’s defenses near Pokrovsk for more than a year. Russian losses in the area have already surpassed 100,000 personnel.

He also described the situation on the Vovchansk axis. According to him, Russian troops are actively using dense fog to transport ammunition and drones, regroup their forces, and attempt infiltration between Ukrainian positions.

"Some Russian groups managed to enter the city, but as soon as the fog lifted, the Defense Forces eliminated the Russian soldiers who had been setting up Russian flags for propaganda photos," said the commander of the 429th Separate Achilles UAV Regiment.

