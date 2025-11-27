Russian FPV drone attacks — what is wrong with electronic warfare systems in Ukraine

Drone launch with a payload. Photo: 24th Mechanized Brigade

Without modernizing its electronic warfare (EW) systems, Ukraine risks falling behind in the drone war, even though it is capable of winning artillery duels. Modern combat operations have turned FPV drones into one of the key tools on the battlefield, and the effectiveness of equipment often depends on antenna quality and jamming power.

This was stated by radio engineer and EW systems specialist, as well as head of the integrated circuit development department at RENESAS DESIGN (Ukraine), Oleksii Anisimov, in a column for Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Russia is upgrading drones to bypass EW systems

Experts note that in the two years of full-scale war, the requirements for EW systems have changed drastically. Earlier systems, designed to counter single drones, did not account for today's scale of FPV use. Numerous unbranded Chinese analogs have appeared on the market, but at the same time, supplies of key components have become more difficult due to restrictions from China.

The war has also "expanded" the range of frequencies at which drones operate: from the classic ISM bands to less typical ranges. This has complicated the work of jammers, which now must cover from 350 to 400 MHz to 6 GHz and above. However, simply increasing power no longer delivers the expected effect due to the emergence of technologies that are more resistant to jamming.

Another problem is the chaotic use of EW systems: heavy suppression of the radio spectrum often interferes with the operation of Ukraine's own drones. Anisimov emphasizes that formalized interaction protocols must be created between operators and jamming systems.

What Ukraine needs to do with EW right now

The expert separately highlighted Ukraine's dependence on imports. This slows down adaptation to changes on the front, which is why localizing EW production is considered one of the key national priorities. Manufacturers capable not only of assembling a device but also of completing certification are already shaping a new market where quality, standardization, and cybersecurity play the main roles.

The next generation of EW systems must operate "selectively": detecting a specific drone, identifying its frequency band, and jamming only the target signal while leaving open "corridors" for Ukraine's own FPVs. This requires integrated detectors, "friend-or-foe" algorithms, and unified interaction standards.

"For the state, modernizing electronic warfare does not simply mean buying new boxes with antennas. First and foremost, it's about creating a full-fledged doctrine for the use of EW in the drone war: who exactly controls the interference, how flight corridors are coordinated, what data commanders at the brigade level receive, how new frequencies and protocols are tested. Without this, even the best equipment turns into an expensive noise generator," the expert explained.

According to the specialist, EW modernization requires a new doctrine of use and a reformed approach to government procurement. For Ukrainian businesses, this is both an opportunity and a challenge: the country has unique combat experience in electronic warfare, but competition and demands on manufacturers are rising rapidly.

"If we want Ukrainian companies to stay in the game, we need a deliberate policy shift: prioritizing local components, supporting startups during the transition from volunteer-built devices to serial production, establishing shared standards for interaction between drones and jamming systems, and ensuring transparent access to government contracts. Otherwise, the front will fight with 21st-century drones, while the air waves will be defended with solutions based on the logic of past wars," Oleksii Anisimov added.

Read more about modern war: