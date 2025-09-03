Ukrainian forces use AI-powered drone swarms to successfully strike enemy targets.

Ukrainian soldier with a drone. Illustrative photo: General Staff of the AFU

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have made a new breakthrough in drone warfare, regularly carrying out attacks with AI-powered UAVs. Such operations allow Ukrainian drones to strike more effectively while requiring fewer personnel.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

How the Ukrainian Armed Forces use AI-powered drone swarms

A small swarm of Ukrainian Armed Forces drones. Photo: WSJ

The publication notes that the safety of Ukrainian soldiers is a top priority, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not rely on "human-wave assaults" like Russia. Currently, only a few drones participate in each raid, but it is expected that soon attacks will be carried out by groups of dozens of UAVs.

AI drones use so-called "swarm technology," which allows multiple devices to engage simultaneously to overwhelm the defense of targeted Russian positions.

Thanks to AI, the drones can "communicate" with each other and coordinate actions after deployment. For example, they can decide which drone strikes first or adjust the attack if one drone’s battery runs out, explained Sergey Kuprienko, CEO of the company that develops the drones and software, to The Wall Street Journal.

"You set the target and the drones do the rest," Kupriienko said. "They work together, they adapt."

