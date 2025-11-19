Modern technology as a counterweight to manpower — the head of the National Guard on drones at the frontline

Head of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine must double down on technological innovation and saturate the frontline with even more drones to compensate for the lack of troops and halt Russia’s attempts to advance. Although Russia maintains an advantage in manpower, Kyiv and Moscow have an equal number of drones on key sectors of the battlefield.

This was stated in an interview with Reuters by the head of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pivnenko.

A need for "greater density" of drones and coordinated work

Oleksandr Pivnenko acknowledged that the situation on the frontline remains difficult.

"It is not easy for us now. I think it will be consistently difficult ... because there is wet mud, it will be harder to drive," he clarified.

According to the general, in order to compensate for the shortage of troops that has allowed Russian forces to break through defensive lines, Ukraine must rapidly adopt technological and tactical changes. The main objective now is to stop the enemy when they approach their destinations on foot.

"If we carry out these tasks with greater density on the front line and the enemy infiltrates less deeply, it will be better for us," Pivnenko explained.

The head of the National Guard also emphasized the importance of better coordination in drone operations. Units must avoid duplicating each other’s actions or competing for targets.

"We need to build this in tiers," he said. "So that one unit deals with one thing and another with others. And we do not get in each other's way."

Pivnenko concluded that in modern warfare, Ukraine must remain highly flexible and adaptive.

"Standing still is not an option. Either act or don't," he said.

