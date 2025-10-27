Major battle near Dobropillia — what’s known about NGU “Azov” operations

Ukrainian soldiers open fire on the enemy. Illustrative photo: Army Inform

On Monday, October 27, Russian forces launched one of the largest mechanized assaults in recent months in the Ocheretyne sector. The occupiers attempted to break through Ukraine’s defensive lines near Dobropillia and seize the settlements of Shakhove and Volodymyrivka.

This was reported by soldiers of the 1st Corps of the National Guard’s "Azov" unit on Telegram.

Advertisement

Район Добропілля – рф кинула у наступ 29 од. бронетехніки дрібними групами та різними маршрутами, щоб розпорошити оборону. Завдяки підготовленим інженерним позиціям, мінуванню та злагодженій взаємодії – передусім артилерії та екіпажів БПЛА – атаку, що тривала 6+ годин, відбито. pic.twitter.com/PG36aoZwB2 — Олександр Півненко (@Pivnenko_NGU) October 27, 2025

Major battle near Dobropillia

The enemy deployed 29 armored vehicles, including several tanks. The assault aimed to complicate the actions of Ukrainian defenders — the equipment advanced in small groups of 4–5 vehicles along different routes and at varying times. The Russians also counted on poor weather conditions, hoping that cloud cover and strong winds would hinder Ukrainian drone operations.

However, Ukrainian forces were well-prepared. Thanks to fortified positions, effective minefields, and coordinated actions between the Armed Forces and the National Guard, the attack was successfully repelled.

Artillery units and drone crews targeted and destroyed Russian armored vehicles, while FPV drones eliminated enemy infantry deploying from those vehicles.

The battle lasted more than six hours and ended in a complete defeat of the Russian assault group. According to Ukraine’s Defense Forces, the enemy lost 15 vehicles — including two tanks, twelve armored personnel carriers, and one light vehicle. Clearance operations in the area where Russian troops attempted to land continue.

Read more:

Syrskyi and NATO’s top European commander discussed Ukraine aid

Ukrainian Special Forces strike major Oil Refinery in Saratov

UK to send Ukraine 1,000 drones monthly