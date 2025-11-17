Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Army Russian troops replicate Ukrainian drone tactics on frontline

Russian troops replicate Ukrainian drone tactics on frontline

Publication time 17 November 2025 17:01
Updated 17:04
Ukraine drone technology copied by Russia — implications for the front
A Ukrainian soldier operating a drone. Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian troops are adopting Ukrainian drone tactics and scaling them up with access to Chinese equipment. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to develop its own technologies and increase domestic drone production.

Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the 429th Separate Unmanned Aircraft Systems Regiment "ACHILLES", shared this information during the Monday, November 17 broadcast of Ranok.LIVE.

Advertisement

Russia mirrors ukrainian drone methods

According to Yurii Fedorenko, Russia is closely monitoring Ukraine's battlefield innovations and is attempting to replicate Ukraine's approaches to using drones. In particular, this concerns interceptor drones that Ukraine had deployed earlier. While this technology remained classified, Ukrainian forces achieved high effectiveness; however, after it became public, the Russians began applying a similar system.

"The main advantage of Russia is access to the best Chinese components — from FPV parts to fiber-optic cables that cannot be jammed by electronic warfare. Russia obtains them on a large scale and is quickly expanding crews for such systems," Fedorenko emphasized.

Despite this, Ukraine maintains a technological edge in several areas. The military expert noted that Ukrainian manufacturers are successfully producing their own models of heavy drones, the "Baba Yaga", which the enemy has not yet been able to replicate. Moreover, a significant portion of the components used is of Ukrainian origin.

Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
