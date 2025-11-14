Russian strike on Ukraine on 14 November — how many targets were shot down by air defenses

Aftermath of the Russian strike on Kyiv on 14 November. Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles during the night of 14 November. The main direction of the invaders’ strike was the city of Kyiv.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

Russian strike on Ukraine on 14 November

The occupiers carried out a combined strike on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure facilities using attack drones and missiles launched from air, land, and sea.

A total of 449 aerial targets were detected and tracked. These included 19 missiles — 13 of them ballistic — as well as 430 drones of various types:

430 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Herbera (and other drone types);

three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

one Zirkon anti-ship missile;

six Iskander-K/Kalibr cruise missiles;

nine Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

"The main direction of the strike was the city of Kyiv. Kyiv region, Kharkiv region, Odesa region, Poltava region, and Cherkasy region were also affected by the attack," the report said.

The air attack by Russian occupiers was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and drone system units, as well as mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary information, air defenses shot down and suppressed 419 enemy aerial targets:

405 Russian UAVs of the Shahed, Herbera and other types;

two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

six Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

six Iskander-K/Kalibr cruise missiles.

A total of missile strikes and 23 attack drones were recorded at 13 locations, and debris fell in 44 locations.

"The attack continues, new groups of enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules!" the Air Force added.

