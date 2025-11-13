16,000 drones, 670 missiles against Ukraine's energy grid — Russia's energy war on Ukraine deepens

The consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine's energy sector. Photo: DTEK

Since August 2025, Russian troops have launched 16,000 drones and 670 missiles at Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Recently, the frequency and severity of these attacks has increased significantly.

Roman Andorak, the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, shared this information during the ReBuild Ukraine event, as reported by Halyna Ostapovets, a Novyny.LIVE correspondent.

Advertisement

Attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Andorak said that 2024 was previously considered the most challenging year for energy, but the situation has changed. According to Andorak, the number of Russian strikes increased fourfold from August to October 2025.

"This clearly shows the intensity of the attacks, and we have no reason to believe they will stop. The targets are electric generation facilities, key transmission lines, and other infrastructure," said the politician.

He added that Ukraine has already lost 6 to 8 gigawatts of electricity generation and 40% of its domestic gas production. Additionally, attacks on the railway have intensified.

"Recently, we have seen an increase in attacks on railways, which are important for the economy as well as for ensuring an energy supply and transporting goods throughout Ukraine," said the deputy minister of digital transformation.

Read more:

Russian strike traps 2,595 miners underground in Dnipro region

Railway in ruins — Kuleba shows aftermath of Russian attack