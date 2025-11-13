Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Army Russia escalates energy war — 16,000 drones fired since August

Russia escalates energy war — 16,000 drones fired since August

Ua en ru
Publication time 13 November 2025 21:10
Updated 21:13
16,000 drones, 670 missiles against Ukraine's energy grid — Russia's energy war on Ukraine deepens
The consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine's energy sector. Photo: DTEK

Since August 2025, Russian troops have launched 16,000 drones and 670 missiles at Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Recently, the frequency and severity of these attacks has increased significantly. 

Roman Andorak, the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, shared this information during the ReBuild Ukraine event, as reported by Halyna Ostapovets, a Novyny.LIVE correspondent. 

Advertisement

Attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Andorak said that 2024 was previously considered the most challenging year for energy, but the situation has changed. According to Andorak, the number of Russian strikes increased fourfold from August to October 2025. 

"This clearly shows the intensity of the attacks, and we have no reason to believe they will stop. The targets are electric generation facilities, key transmission lines, and other infrastructure," said the politician. 

He added that Ukraine has already lost 6 to 8 gigawatts of electricity generation and 40% of its domestic gas production. Additionally, attacks on the railway have intensified. 

"Recently, we have seen an increase in attacks on railways, which are important for the economy as well as for ensuring an energy supply and transporting goods throughout Ukraine," said the deputy minister of digital transformation.

Read more:

Russian strike traps 2,595 miners underground in Dnipro region

Railway in ruins — Kuleba shows aftermath of Russian attack

shelling missiles drones war in Ukraine energy russia
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information