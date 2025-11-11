Ukraine's Drone Force hits 77,000 enemy targets in October — and keeps growing

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine is intensifying the development of drones and robotic systems, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced following a new strategic meeting on unmanned technologies. In October alone, Ukrainian UAVs struck 77,000 enemy targets, with FPV drones and heavy bombers proving the most effective on the battlefield.

Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on Facebook.

Ukraine will increase its use of robotic systems on the front lines

The commander-in-chief also noted that ground robotics development is progressing rapidly. These systems allow for the minimization of human losses when delivering supplies, evacuating, and so on.

"We are actively increasing the production of ground robotic systems. As kill zones expand, they have become an integral part of modern technological warfare. The primary goal of using ground robotic complexes is to preserve the lives of personnel. Their logistical role is constantly growing — in October alone, they delivered nearly 300,000 kilograms of supplies to our units. Evacuating the wounded, mining operations, and combat deployment are now a daily reality of their use on the front line," Syrskyi noted.

During the meeting, Syrskyi said that intelligence reports on the enemy's development of unmanned forces were reviewed, noting that Russian troops are actively adopting Ukraine's experience.

"The occupiers are copying our approach, particularly in creating drone regiments and interceptor drones, and are allocating significant resources to this effort. We must constantly improve to maintain our technological advantage," the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

He paid special attention to scaling the Unmanned Systems Forces — increasing the number of trained crews, engaging new personnel, and creating infrastructure for more efficient unit operations. Commanders reported progress in implementing new drone tactics and systems more resistant to enemy electronic warfare, and Syrskyi promised to rapidly expand practices that increase enemy losses.

"We are boosting the effectiveness of our electronic warfare against enemy UAVs, improving both the quality and quantity of our stations. In October, we delivered twice as many short-range EW systems to the front compared to September," Syrskyi concluded.

