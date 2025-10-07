UAVs help Ukraine hit record 66,000 Russian targets in September — Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Syrskyi/Telegram

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized that given the enemy's numerical superiority, unmanned systems give Ukrainian forces a chance to deter and destroy the enemy. He emphasized the importance of quality training and innovative drone and robotics use. Commander also reported on their specific results over the past month.

Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on Facebook on Tuesday, October 7.

Syrskyi on unmanned systems: results and plans

According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrainian unmanned aviation systems inflicted 66,500 enemy hits in September, which is 10.8% more than in August. Of those hits, about 39,200 were made by kamikaze drones. The Commander-in-Chief noted that 18,159 enemy servicemen were wounded or killed, which is 23% more than the previous month. He emphasized that robotic ground systems perform their tasks almost twice as often and that the use of FPV drones provides an important operational advantage.

"Given the significant predominance of the Russian aggressor in personnel, unmanned systems are our strong argument for deterring the enemy and destroying it on the battlefield. We have no choice but to fight with quality and skill," emphasized Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi.

He added that the enemy is developing unmanned systems units with new technical solutions and plans for their use. Therefore, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will strengthen their units and not slow down.

The scaling up of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the recruitment campaign, and the work on optimizing the structure of the units and their interaction with the infantry are ongoing. The Commander-in-Chief thanked the unmanned systems soldiers for their contribution to destroying the enemy and called for continued support in developing this area.

