Why Ukraine's navy wins without ships — unique war reality arrived

Ukrainian serviceman with a drone. Photo: Unmanned

Ben Hodges, the former commander of US Army Europe, explained how drones have changed the nature of Russia's war against Ukraine. This is especially visible in the Black Sea.

How drone warfare is redefining strategy in Ukraine, Hodges explains in an interview to Ukraine Breaking News.

The role of drones in the Russian-Ukrainian war

"Drones certainly have changed the character of the war, especially in the Black Sea, for example, where the Ukrainian Navy has defeated (Russian — ed.) Black Sea fleet even though Ukrainian Navy does not have ships in the traditional sense. They did that with unmanned systems as well as air and maritime unmanned systems," Hodges noted.

He believes that more effective anti-drone systems will emerge in response. These systems will range from kinetic to electronic. However, the most important factor remains human: talented military personnel who can adapt to and work with new technologies are needed.

"You can't replace great soldiers with drones... If you ask any Ukrainian commander, they probably would say they really would like to have something that looks like a tank or armored vehicles if they can be protected from drones because they need that mobile protected firepower as well," Hodges said.

