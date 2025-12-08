Ukraine confirms strikes on Russian ammunition, drone, and fuel storage in ТОТ regions

Fire in Russia. Photo: Russian media

Ukrainian forces struck several Russian targets in temporarily occupied territories (ТОТ) overnight on December 8, including ammunition and drone storage facilities.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

Strikes on Russian targets

To disrupt the enemy’s logistics system, Ukrainian troops hit an ammunition depot in the Chmyrivka area of ТОТ Luhansk region.

In ТОТ Donetsk, a Russian drone storage site was also targeted.

"Additionally, to weaken the enemy's ability to store and transport fuel and lubricants, a depot belonging to Russian forces was struck in the Semeikyne area of ТОТ Luhansk region," the statement said.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed a mobile fire group and a Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Donetsk region. The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Strike on seaport

The General Staff also provided updated results from the December 5 strike on the Temryuk seaport in Russia's Krasnodar region.

"It has been confirmed that 20 storage tanks were destroyed, accounting for 70% of the total. In addition, a fire continues at the liquefied gas loading rack, where about two dozen rail tankers are located. As of the evening of December 7, the fire covered nearly 1,000 square meters," the statement noted.

