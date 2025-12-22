Ukrainian Intelligence disabled two Russian Su-30 and Su-27 fighter jets — video

Russian Su-27 fighter jet. Photo: Russian media

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (GUR) conducted a unique operation in Russia. They successfully attacked Su-30 and Su-27 fighter jets.

The GUR press service announced this on Monday, December 22.

Strike on Russian Su-30 and Su-27 fighters

On the night of December 21, a fire broke out at a Russian military airfield near Lipetsk. Reports indicate that two expensive Su-30 and Su-27 fighter jets belonging to the Russian invaders were burning.

"As a result of an operation by Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (GUR), directly carried out by a representative of the resistance movement against the criminal Russian regime, both of the aggressor's military aircraft were disabled," the statement read.

The approximate total value of the two Russian fighter jets, used in the aggression against Ukraine, may reach up to $100 million.

GUR noted that the aircraft, with tail numbers "12" and "82," were destroyed thanks to careful preparation, composure, and professionalism.

The preparation for the operation at the airfield near Lipetsk lasted about two weeks.

"Studying patrol routes and guard shift schedules made it possible to infiltrate the aggressor state's military facility unnoticed, strike the Russian 'Su' jets directly inside a protective aviation hangar, and then leave the airfield without hindrance," GUR added.

