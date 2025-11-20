First details of intelligence special operation in Pokrovsk revealed — DIU

Head of the Defense intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Ukrinform

For the first time, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, detailed the special operation in Pokrovsk. According to Budanov, this decision allowed them to gain valuable time and ensure the arrival of the main Defense Forces.

Budanov revealed this information in an interview with 24 Channel.

Budanov reveals details of the special operation in Pokrovsk

During the operation, a group of DIU fighters had to be deployed by helicopter directly into an area of intense fighting to secure a corridor for other Defense Forces units.

According to Budanov, the decision to carry out such a landing was made at a moment when the situation around Pokrovsk was critical. Russia was publicly claiming to have "taken the city," and Russia’s Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, was reporting to Vladimir Putin about allegedly full control over it.

"Nothing else would have worked. We managed to win precious time so that the main units of the Armed Forces could approach the city to reinforce it — as calmly as the situation allowed. The operation paid off. After that, everyone in Russia stopped saying that the city had been taken. They shifted to saying there was progress, success, heavy fighting… But they backed away from claiming total control," Budanov said.

At the same time, the head of DIU stressed that Pokrovsk holds great importance for the enemy, so Russia is throwing significant forces into this axis.

"This is a key element of their propaganda and a key element in the military domain on which they are now placing emphasis — and will continue to do so. It would be a major victory for them if it happened," Budanov said.

