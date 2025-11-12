Wave after wave — Russia uses kamikaze assault tactics in Ukraine

Russian military. Photo: armyinfo

On the front lines, the enemy has intensified its offensive by employing massed wave attacks. Despite their numerical superiority and the adverse weather conditions, the Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled all attempts to break through.

Anton Lavryniuk, commander of the 214th Separate Assault Battalion, revealed this information in an interview with Ranok.LIVE.

Endless "Kamikaze" attacks

According to the serviceman, the enemy has a numerical advantage in manpower and is trying to exhaust Ukrainian units by sending one assault group after another into battle.

"The enemy has an advantage in numbers. They act like kamikazes — no one cares about their losses. When one group is destroyed, another follows, then a third and a fourth. Last week, the weather conditions worsened, and the enemy tried to use that to their advantage. During fog and rain, they immediately deploy vehicles and attempt to advance on foot across three or four directions at once. They're constantly looking for a gap to break through and bring in more troops — but all such attempts have been repelled," the Lvryniuk said.

Meanwhile, on the most intense sections of the front, Lavryniuk added, Ukrainian brigades are supported by assault units that prevent Russian forces from mounting a reinforced offensive.

