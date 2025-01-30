Shelling of Sumy on January 30 — the number of dead increased to seven

Rescuers unlocked the body of the dead man. Photo: SES

The number of dead in Sumy has increased as a result of the Russian strike on the high-rise building. Rescuers have unblocked the body of another person.

It was reported by the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) on Thursday, January 30.

The number of dead increased

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the number of dead due to the attack on the high-rise building has now reached seven.

"Rescuers have unblocked the body of another person. 13 people were injured, including a child," it was said in the statement.

The Ministry emphasized that emergency rescue operations at the site of the shelling continue.

As a reminder, on the night of January 30, there were strong explosions in Sumy. Rescuers and medics immediately arrived at the site. According to the Regional Military Administration, the strike was carried out by the Russian drone.