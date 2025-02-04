Lubinets comments on Russian attack on boarding school in Sudzha

Dmytro Lubinets. Photo: RBC-Ukraine

On Saturday, February 1, Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on the boarding school in Sudzha, Kursk region. The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, emphasized that the Russians knew where they were hitting and it was not the first time they had done so.

He wrote about it on Telegram on Tuesday, February 4.

KAB strike on Sudzha

It is known that at the time of the bombing, almost one hundred civilians were in the boarding school in Sudzha, and four people were killed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine rescued other people from the rubble and provided first aid. They managed to evacuate them to the safer place where humanitarian aid was organised.

Lubinets emphasized that it was the Russians’ deliberate provocation and crime against their own citizens, as they knew where they were hitting and why.

"At the same time, this is not the first time Russia has shelled this boarding school! Russia is constantly shelling civilian infrastructure, does not comply with international humanitarian law in terms of protecting civilians both in Ukraine and on its territory. The aggressor country treats its citizens even more shamefully," the Ombudsman added.

As a reminder, 95 people were trapped under the rubble as a result of the Russian airstrike on the boarding school in Sudzha.

We also wrote that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the enemy’s control center near Novoivanovka, Kursk region.