Russia uses war experience in Ukraine against NATO — details

Russia conducts military exercises. Photo: Russian media

Russia is actively developing drones and electronic warfare systems, using the experience gained during the war with Ukraine. Thus, the invaders are introducing modern technologies into hybrid operations against NATO countries.

It is reported in the ISW analysis.

Russians are improving their technologies for the war against NATO

According to ISW, Russia is actively using the experience gained during the war against Ukraine to improve its military technologies, including unmanned aerial vehicles and electronic warfare systems.

Experts note that in 2024, NATO countries increasingly faced the threat of Russian hybrid attacks and sabotage.

"Reports of NATO member states’ attempts to counter alleged Russian reconnaissance drones underscore the need for further development of defence capabilities, as Russia continues to use the experience gained on the battlefield in Ukraine to create the latest technologies," it was stated in the analysis.

As a reminder, the Russians have completed the creation of the Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems in the Central Military District. It was done to expand the capabilities of the Russian army in the field of unmanned technologies.

