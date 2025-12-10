War in Ukraine — what is Russia's strategy on key fronts?

Deputy Commander of the Third Army Corps, Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Zhorin. Photo: t.me/MaksymZhorin

Russian army soldiers are suffering mass injuries on the key fronts. The enemy is now more frequently sending reinforcements to its units on the front line.

This was reported by Deputy Commander of the Third Army Corps, Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Zhorin, on Den.LIVE on December 10.

Advertisement

What tactics the Russians use on the front

Zhorin explained that earlier Russian units were replenished in entire formations, but now reinforcements arrive weekly and are immediately directed to the front line. Soldiers march on foot to the line of contact for 10–15 kilometers.

"They bring in reinforcements, which sometimes are unloaded straight from the transport they arrived in, and then immediately sent on foot for 10–15 kilometers to the front line. Today, enemy reinforcements look like an endless conveyor belt across all directions they consider most important — Kupiansk, Lyman, Pokrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia," the officer shared.

He also noted that the enemy's losses are so significant that it can no longer maintain the numbers of its units in any other way. According to Maksym Zhorin, many mobilized Russians are sent straight to their deaths, as they are loaded, dropped off, given a task, and immediately pushed forward.

Read more: