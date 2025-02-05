Zelenskyy announces a new figure of the losses of the Ukrainian troops in the war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the losses of the Ukrainian military since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered significantly fewer losses than Russian troops.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

What are the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the full-scale invasion?

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the number of deaths among the Ukrainian Defense Forces is about 45,100, and the total number of injuries is 390,000. At the same time, he explained that the number of injuries exceeds the number of wounded, as some soldiers were injured repeatedly while returning to the front.

How many soldiers did the Russian army lose?

Estimating the losses of the Russian army, Zelenskyy said that according to estimates, the number of the dead is 300-350 thousand. As for the wounded among the Russian military, this figure can reach 600-700 thousand, and about 50-70 thousand are missing.

As a reminder, in December, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the number of losses of the Ukrainian army, commenting on the statement of U.S. President Donald Trump, who also provided his own data.

It also became known that December and January were the "deadliest" months for the Russian army in terms of casualties since the full-scale invasion.

And the BBC conducted an investigation into the deaths of Russian soldiers and compiled statistics on which regions most often defend the Kremlin's ambitions and which types of troops are killed in large numbers.