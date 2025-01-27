Ми в соцмережах:

Zaluzhnyi explained what led to the deterioration of the front

27 January 2025 15:38
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
War in Ukraine — what led to the deterioration of the situation on the front
Ambassador of Ukraine in the UK Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Photo: Reuters
Karyna Prykhodko - editor

The Ambassador of Ukraine in the UK, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, stated that the delay of democratic countries in helping Ukraine has led to changes on the battlefield. According to the former Commander-in-Chief, Ukraine has entered a state of protracted war, the end of which is still to come.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi wrote about it in his column in Ukrainska Pravda.

What has deteriorated the situation at the front

In his column "Dictatorships know how to fight, but they still lose", dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the former Commander-in-Chief writes that Ukraine is now in a state of protracted war, the end of which is still to come.

"Because while the West continued to fear Putin’s "red lines" and prayed for the need to avoid escalation, China, North Korea, and Iran had already united around Russia. The delay of democratic countries in providing Ukraine with the necessary amount of weapons has led to a change in the situation on the battlefield," Zaluzhnyi believes. 

According to him, the latest technologies have appeared on the front that will change global security in the future. The former Commander-in-Chief emphasized that Ukrainians are fighting tyranny today, but whether this war will be limited to Ukraine is something that the entire democratic world should be concerned about. And to act.

He also emphasized that Russia’s dictatorial regime is more adapted to war. It can quickly mobilize millions of people to dig trenches, manufacture shells and drones. Under a dictatorship, no one dares to evade mobilization.

As a reminder, on January 26, it was reported by DeepState that Russians continue to advance in Donetsk region. It became known about several more occupied settlements.

We would like to add that the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, believes that Ukraine can end the war only with the support of Europe.

vladimir putin Адольф Гітлер Валерій Залужний war in Ukraine frontline

