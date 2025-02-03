Attacks on gas and oil refineries in Russia — the SSU unveils details

Fire at the refinery in Russia. Illustrative photo: Russian media

Ukrainian UAVs attacked the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant in Russia. The Volgograd Oil Refinery was also attacked.

On Monday, February 3, Novyny.LIVE’s sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) clarified the details of the attack.

Aftermath of UAV attacks on Russian refineries

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces hit the flare facilities and primary processing units No. 2 and No. 3 at the Volgograd refinery. In addition, process units No. 20 and No. 21 were also hit.

The gas condensate processing complex at the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant was damaged. The fire broke out at the site of the attack and has not yet been extinguished. The plant was shut down and employees had to be evacuated.

"This is the fifth successful SSU special operation since the beginning of the year to target oil refineries and other Russian enterprises that operate in the military-industrial complex and produce fuel for the Russian army," the source told Novyny.LIVE.

As a reminder, the Center for Countering Disinformation stated that the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant, which was attacked on the night of February 3, is one of the Russian Federation’s key energy facilities. It processes gas condensate and produces petrol, diesel fuel, and more.

The Strategic Communications Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defence Forces continue to attack the enemy’s critical infrastructure. Only in January, nine oil facilities in the Russian Federation were hit.