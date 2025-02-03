Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant attacked by drones — video of large-scale fire

Fire at the plant. Photo: screenshot

On the night of Monday, February 3, drones attacked the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant, one of Russia's key energy facilities.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reported via Telegram.

What is known about the attacked plant in Astrakhan

According to Kovalenko, the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant is one of Russia's key energy facilities, processing gas condensate and producing gasoline, diesel fuel and more.

"The plant will affect Russia's military-industrial complex, as the fuel and energy sector is the main source of funding for the defense sector," the statement said.

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that seven drones were allegedly flying over the Astrakhan region.

On the night of January 31, drones attacked an oil refinery and depot in Volgograd. Russia claims they were Ukrainian drones.

We also wrote that in January, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with Special Operations Forces, successfully attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries and also struck at the Ryazan thermal power plant.