Ukrainian Forces successfully strike key Russian targets, General Staff says

Fire at a Russian facility. Illustrative photo: Russian Emergency Situations Ministry

On the night of February 10, Ukrainian forces struck a number of key Russian targets. In particular, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a training center for UAV pilots and an FPV drone production facility.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram on Tuesday, February 10.

Advertisement

Ukrainian Forces successfully strike key Russian targets

According to the General Staff, on the night of February 10, 2026, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region near the settlement of Yalta, Ukrainian defenders struck an enemy repair unit.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region near the settlement of Komysh-Zoria, a training center for UAV pilots and an FPV drone production facility was hit. In the area of Khliborobne, Ukrainian forces targeted a concentration of enemy personnel.

Also, near the settlement of Vysoke (temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region), a UAV command post belonging to a unit of the Rubikon Center was struck.

On February 9, in Russia's Kursk region near the settlement of Tyotkino, a strike on an enemy UAV command post was recorded.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region near Fedorivka, a field fuel and lubricants storage facility belonging to the enemy was hit.

"Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified. Ukraine’s Defense Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at reducing the combat capabilities of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff stated.

Read more:

A swarm of drones saved Ukrainian soldiers from captivity — video

Ukraine's FP-9 ballistic missile nears final deployment