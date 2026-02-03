Ukraine confirms strikes on key Russian military sites

Russian facility on fire. Illustrative photo: Russian media

On the night of February 3, Ukrainian defenders struck several Russian military targets. The FPV training center, a concentration of manpower, and an electronic warfare station were hit as a result.

The press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram on Tuesday, February 3.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck important Russian military targets

The General Staff noted that, as part of measures to reduce the Russian Federation's offensive capabilities, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on several enemy military targets on the night of February 3.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, near the village of Komysh-Zoria, they hit a training center for pilots and a FPV drones production facility.

Moreover, in the temporarily occupied area of the Zaporizhzhia region, near Khliborobne, a concentration of Russian troops was hit.

Additionally, on February 2, Ukrainian Defense Forces units struck an enemy concentration near the village of Terebreno in Russia's Belgorod region.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, near Baranivka, an enemy electronic warfare station was destroyed.

Russian losses and the extent of the damage are currently being clarified.

