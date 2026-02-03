Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Ukraine hits several Russian military sites, General Staff says

Publication time 3 February 2026 20:07
Ukraine confirms strikes on key Russian military sites
Russian facility on fire. Illustrative photo: Russian media

On the night of February 3, Ukrainian defenders struck several Russian military targets. The FPV training center, a concentration of manpower, and an electronic warfare station were hit as a result.

The press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram on Tuesday, February 3.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck important Russian military targets

The General Staff noted that, as part of measures to reduce the Russian Federation's offensive capabilities, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on several enemy military targets on the night of February 3.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, near the village of Komysh-Zoria, they hit a training center for pilots and a FPV drones production facility.

Moreover, in the temporarily occupied area of the Zaporizhzhia region, near Khliborobne, a concentration of Russian troops was hit.

Additionally, on February 2, Ukrainian Defense Forces units struck an enemy concentration near the village of Terebreno in Russia's Belgorod region.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, near Baranivka, an enemy electronic warfare station was destroyed.

Russian losses and the extent of the damage are currently being clarified.

Russia exploited de-escalation to hit harder, Zelensky says

Russia damages Kharkiv's main power plant — city update

Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
