A swarm of drones near Pokrovsk saved Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity — video

Russian occupiers and Ukrainian military personnel. Photo: still from video

In the Donetsk region of Ukraine, near Pokrovsk, a swarm of drones rescued Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity. Russian personnel were destroyed.

The press service of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces reported this on Facebook on Monday, February 2.

Rescuing Ukrainian soldiers from captivity

Four Ukrainian soldiers were captured by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group during an assault on an observation post.

The enemy group was subsequently detected by aerial reconnaissance while patrolling the area alongside our soldiers.

"Strike drones from the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Sich Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Forces, the 68th Separate Hunter Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush, and other related units immediately flew to the rescue," according to the report.

The appearance of a swarm of FPV drones disoriented and distracted the enemy, allowing the Ukrainian defenders to break free from captivity.

The Russians tried to hide, but within a few minutes, more than ten Ukrainian strike drones had eliminated them.

