Main Army How many troops Russia has lost since invading Ukraine

How many troops Russia has lost since invading Ukraine

Publication time 28 January 2026 19:23
Russia's casualties in Ukraine since 2022 disclosed: CSIS report
Russian military. Photo: Russian media

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, it has lost around 1.2 million people. This surpasses the number lost by any other country in any conflict since World War II.

This information is included in a report on the war in Ukraine by the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Advertisement

How many people has Russia lost?

Despite such enormous losses, analysts emphasize that the pace of the Russian army's advance remains extremely slow — slower than almost all major offensive campaigns of the 20th century.

The losses were particularly significant in 2025: Russia's army lost an estimated 415,000 soldiers that year alone, accounting for approximately 75% of Ukraine's total losses over the four-year war.

The center attributes this disparity to the Russian army's poor tactics and preparation, low morale, and Ukraine's effective defense.

According to the CSIS forecast, the combined losses of Russia and Ukraine could reach two million by spring 2026.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia lost 35,000 troops in December 2025.

