FP-9 missile test complete: Moscow within strike range

The FP-9 rocket. Photo: Screenshot from video

Ukraine is finishing development of its own ballistic missile, which, according to stated specifications, can hit targets far from the front lines. The FP-9 rocket has an estimated range of 800–850 kilometers, which would allow it to reach Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

DW reports.

According to available information, the rocket's warhead weighs about 800 kg. The FP-9 was developed by the Ukrainian company Fire Point, which is best known for its "Flamingo" system. The company explains that the implementation of the project was delayed due to internal organizational issues, which have now been resolved.

The FP-9 is currently in the final stage of testing. After testing is finished, the developers hope to deliver the rocket to the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the next month.

One of the FP-9's key features is its ballistic flight path. According to the developers, the rocket's speed exceeds 1,200 meters per second, significantly complicating its interception by modern air defense systems.

Meanwhile, Fire Point is working on another project: the FP-7 rocket. The FP-7 has a shorter range of up to 300 kilometers and a smaller warhead. This development is considered a potential alternative to American ATACMS for medium-range missions.

