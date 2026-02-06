Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultFashionPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Army Ukraine's FP-9 ballistic missile nears final deployment

Ukraine's FP-9 ballistic missile nears final deployment

Ua en ru
Publication time 6 February 2026 10:31
FP-9 missile test complete: Moscow within strike range
The FP-9 rocket. Photo: Screenshot from video

Ukraine is finishing development of its own ballistic missile, which, according to stated specifications, can hit targets far from the front lines. The FP-9 rocket has an estimated range of 800–850 kilometers, which would allow it to reach Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

DW reports.

Advertisement

Ukraine is finishing testing its own long-range ballistic missile

According to available information, the rocket's warhead weighs about 800 kg. The FP-9 was developed by the Ukrainian company Fire Point, which is best known for its "Flamingo" system. The company explains that the implementation of the project was delayed due to internal organizational issues, which have now been resolved.

The FP-9 is currently in the final stage of testing. After testing is finished, the developers hope to deliver the rocket to the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the next month.

Advertisement

One of the FP-9's key features is its ballistic flight path. According to the developers, the rocket's speed exceeds 1,200 meters per second, significantly complicating its interception by modern air defense systems.

Meanwhile, Fire Point is working on another project: the FP-7 rocket. The FP-7 has a shorter range of up to 300 kilometers and a smaller warhead. This development is considered a potential alternative to American ATACMS for medium-range missions.

Advertisement

Read more:

Ukraine hits several Russian military sites, General Staff says

Advertisement

A swarm of drones saved Ukrainian soldiers from captivity — video

weapons Ukraine long-range weapons ballistic missile
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information