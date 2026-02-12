Ukraine launches long-range strike on Russian ammo depots and defense facility

Ukrainian military shelling the enemy. Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a major storage arsenal for missiles, ammunition, and explosives, as well as a defense enterprise and enemy ammunition depots. The strikes were carried out on Russian territory and in temporarily occupied areas.

The General Staff reported this on Thursday, February 12, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Impact of the Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Targets

According to the General Staff, on the night of February 12, Ukrainian forces hit a large arsenal for the integrated storage of missiles, ammunition, and explosives belonging to the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of Russia's Ministry of Defense. The facility is located near the settlement of Kotluban in Russia's Volgograd region.

"This arsenal is one of the largest ammunition storage sites of the Russian army. The strike was carried out using Ukrainian long-range FP-5 'Flamingo' systems," the statement said.

Following powerful explosions at the site, secondary detonations were recorded. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

In addition, in the town of Michurinsk in Russia's Tambov region, Ukrainian forces targeted a facility that manufactures high-tech equipment for aviation and missile systems. The enterprise, known as the Michurinsk Progress Plant, is actively involved in supplying the Russian military.

Strikes were also reported in the temporarily occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region, near the settlements of Terpinnia and Rozivka, where enemy ammunition depots were hit. Information on Russian losses and the scale of the damage is being clarified.

