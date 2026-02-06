Syrskyi: Ukraine disrupted Russia’s Donetsk capture plans

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: facebook/CinCAFofUkraine

In 2025, Ukrainian military forces conducted three offensive operations, two of which took place in Russia. These actions thwarted the enemy's plans to capture the Donetsk region.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi shared this information during his conversation with journalists, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Ukraine's offensive actions on the front line

Syrskyi said that the Armed Forces successfully attacked in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, as well as on the Dobropillia front. He added that these operations thwarted the Russian army's plans to capture Donetsk and establish buffer zones.

Syrskyi added that, in certain areas, nearly a quarter of combat encounters involve Ukrainian units on the offensive.

"The goal is to keep the enemy on edge, inflict casualties, and prevent them from advancing," the general explained.

He emphasized that this approach is yielding results, as the enemy did not achieve any significant operational successes in January.

