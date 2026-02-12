A Russian invader. Photo: Russian media

Throughout January, Russia incurred approximately 9,000 additional casualties on the front lines in Ukraine. This exceeds the number of individuals who were mobilized. Western officials emphasize the progress of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in inflicting greater damage on the front lines.

Bloomberg reports.

Russia's losses on the front line in January

Despite these substantial losses, officials note that the Russian occupiers were unable to achieve significant successes.

Russian casualties reached 35,000 in December, nearly double NATO's reported monthly average of 20,250.

"In December, Russian losses were about equal to Moscow’s monthly recruitment, the officials said. The deficit faced by Moscow in January suggests Ukraine’s strategy appeared to be having some success, the Western officials said, although it remains to be seen whether Kyiv is able to maintain the recent dynamics," the material reads.

Recently, Ukrainian Defense Minister <ykhailo Fedorov outlined a strategy that would increase Russian losses to 50,000 per month by summer. This level will likely make it impossible for the Russian army to replenish its ranks without announcing a new wave of open mobilization.

Western allies attribute the increase in Russian casualties to Ukraine's effective use of drones.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, recently reported that the situation along the front line remains difficult. Meanwhile, Russia has gained less than 1% of Ukraine's territory over the past three years. Syrskyi reports that approximately 712,000 Russian troops are currently stationed along the front line.

The Russian army's mounting losses call into question the Kremlin's narrative of an "inevitable Russian victory."

