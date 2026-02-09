January battlefield losses: Russia's casualties revealed

Russian military. Photo: Rusiian media

During January 2026, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stabilized the front and thwarted the enemy's offensive plans. During this period, the enemy's losses exceeded the rate at which they could replenish their personnel.

On February 9, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reports.

Advertisement

Russia's losses on the front in January

Russia's total losses during this period amounted to approximately 31,700 people, 9,000 more than the number of new recruits during the same period.

"We must continue and strengthen this trend. During an open discussion, we analyzed the execution of combat and operational tasks, including defense against air attacks, staffing and supplying our troops, executing engineering and fortification tasks, and maintaining law and order in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, among other things," Syrskyi said.

Throughout January, 48 fire missions were carried out against Russian oil and gas facilities using Deep Strike. As a result, Russia's overall oil processing capacity decreased by 19%, equivalent to approximately 53.4 million tons per year.

The Air Force conducted 80 airstrikes, and the Armed Forces' unmanned aerial vehicles carried out over 300,000 special combat missions. Due to damage to enemy airfields, the use of guided air bombs by the enemy decreased by 5%. Despite the shortage of weapons, air defense forces destroyed 21,700 air targets, including 21,600 drones of various types, during the month.

Read more:

Ukraine's FP-9 ballistic missile nears final deployment

Ukraine hits several Russian military sites, General Staff says