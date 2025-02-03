Russians have beheaded the Ukrainian soldier — the identity of the soldier has been established

Arthur Dobroserdov. Photo: MIA

The photo of another horrific crime committed by the Russians has been shared online. The invaders showed the severed head of the Ukrainian military.

The Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, Arthur Dobroserdov, reacted to this on Telegram on Monday, February 3.

Reaction to the Russian war crime

According to Dobroserdov, the identity of the killed defender has been established. The Prosecutor General’s Office was informed of another gross violation of international humanitarian law.

"The National Police of Ukraine has already been informed to establish contact with the military's relatives and carry out the necessary investigative actions to clarify the circumstances of the incident, establish the location of the body and other important details," Dobroserdov noted.

He also called for refraining from disseminating unverified information. Dobroserdov emphasized that every war crime is thoroughly documented so that Russia is punished for everything.

As a reminder, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine intercepted the conversation between Russians, in which the invader ordered the execution of the Ukrainian prisoner of war.

The Russians have launched a large-scale disinformation campaign about the atrocities committed by Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region. The propagandists claim alleged killings and violence in the village of Russkoye.