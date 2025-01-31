The Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk region — the invaders made up another fake

Russian occupiers. Photo: Russian media

Russian propagandists have launched a new large-scale disinformation campaign about "atrocities committed by Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk region". It is about alleged killings and violence in the village of Russkoye.

It was reported by the Press Service of the Center for Countering Disinformation on Telegram on Friday, January 31.

Fake about the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russians distribute the video allegedly featuring the "confession" of the captured Ukrainian soldier and the bodies of several dead.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized that the video does not contain any real evidence. It is impossible to determine the number of dead, the place of events, the identity of the victims, or the circumstances and causes of their deaths.

In addition, the so-called testimony of the Ukrainian prisoner cannot be considered evidence either, given the numerous confirmed cases of torture and extrajudicial executions of Ukrainians in Russian captivity.

"The Kremlin is investing a lot of money to create the "Russian Bucha" in the information space by any means possible, spreading fakes about the alleged "terrible crimes of the Banderites on the territory of the Russian Federation" for several months now. At the same time, the Russians do not provide any evidence. Behind the flow of such fakes, the enemy is trying to hide its own proven crimes against humanity and justify the continuation of the aggressive war," it was said in the statement.

As a reminder, Russian propagandists are spreading manipulations around Anthony Blinken’s statement about aid to Ukraine.

The invaders are also suffering large-scale losses in Kursk region. It is known that the enemy is using expensive armored vehicles there.