Destroyed Russian equipment. Photo: mind.ua

Russian marines and paratroopers are throwing expensive armored vehicles into the battle in the Kursk region. Despite this, the occupiers are suffering large-scale losses, even though they have more resources for the war.

This was reported by Forbes.

Unsuccessful assaults of the occupiers in the Kursk region

The article says that Russian troops are trying to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers of the 47th mechanised brigade, throwing expensive elite equipment into the battle. So far, however, the result of such actions by the enemy is not visible, and expensive armoured vehicles are only turning into a pile of rubble.

"The Russians are desperately trying to liberate the Kursk region and are suffering huge losses," said a UAV operator from the 47th Brigade.

However, the publication emphasises that such large-scale losses do not mean that Russia is losing the war, which has been going on for four years. It notes that Ukraine may not be sending as many vehicles to the front and may not be suffering as many defeats, but it also has serious problems along the entire front line.

For example, Forbes talked about recent fighting in the Kursk region involving the 155th Separate Marine Brigade and the 234th Air Assault Regiment of the Russian Federation. In just three days, the occupiers lost 14 armoured personnel carriers and three T-80 tanks. Shortly afterwards, Ukrainian forces destroyed at least four enemy tanks and combat vehicles and another pickup truck.

A compilation of footage of the destruction of Russian military equipment and personnel from warriors of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura."



The "God's Work" unit pilots conducted aerial reconnaissance and detected a convoy of enemy vehicles. After that, pilots of the… pic.twitter.com/o8a058UWLe — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 28, 2025

"These offensives were atypical, as Russian assault groups with armoured vehicles and tanks began their attacks in broad daylight, marching on Ukrainian positions along the same roads they had used in previous unsuccessful attempts to retake the Kursk region," the article says.

The enemy group was immediately spotted by drones from the 47th Brigade and the Russian column was broken up. The soldiers themselves wonder why the invaders have been attacking the same place for three months, where they have always failed.

Russian losses in Kursk oblast

"The losses suffered by Russia and North Korea in the Kursk region are unacceptable by any reasonable standard. Ukrainian officials have reported 30,000 Russians killed and wounded. In addition, some four thousand more DPRK soldiers, including high-ranking officers, have been reported killed and wounded. Russia is losing so many armoured vehicles in the Kursk region that regiments and brigades in other parts of the front do not have enough resources," reads the article.

According to Forbes, Ukraine also needs fresh forces, particularly infantry. Thus, the Ukrainian government has sent thousands of recruits to the newly created brigades, but they lack experienced leaders.

"The Russians are using their last mechanised reserves to gain a few metres of territory. And the Ukrainians are holding them back and losing men. Given the competing dynamics, the big question is: which army will collapse first?" the article emphasizes.

As a reminder, due to the heavy losses of Russian and North Korean troops in the Kursk region, the DPRK will send reinforcements to Russia within the next two months.

In addition, Ukrainian paratroopers captured a DPRK soldier who was wounded and tried to commit suicide to avoid being taken into custody by the Defense Forces.