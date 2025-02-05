AFU and SSU strike at oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai

The aftermath of an attack on the oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of February 5, units of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Armed Forces and other units of the Defence Forces, attacked an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai. In addition, they attacked the invaders’ Buk anti-aircraft missile system.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported it on Telegram.

Strike at an oil refinery

Ukrainian fighters attacked Albashneft LLC in Krasnodar Krai.

"This plant for primary oil refining and production of petroleum products is positioned as a "mini-refinery" and is involved in the supply of petrol and diesel for the Russian occupation army," it was said in the statement.

The strike caused the fire at the facility. The results are currently being clarified.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that strikes on Russia’s strategic targets would continue.

In addition, the soldiers attacked a Buk anti-aircraft missile system located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. The target was successfully hit and damaged.

As a reminder, the Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andrii Kovalenko said that Albashneft owns a refinery with a refining capacity of up to 320,000 tonnes of oil annually.

The West has also lifted the ban on strikes on the entire territory of the Russian Federation, but Ukraine does not have arms for such distances.