Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Army SSO troops struck key Russian air defense targets with drones

SSO troops struck key Russian air defense targets with drones

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 October 2025 22:33
SSO forces struck Russian air defense facilities in Voronezh region
Fire in Russia. Illustration photo: Russian media

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) struck key targets of the Russian air defense system using attack drones.

The SSO press service reported this on Telegram on Friday, October 3.

Advertisement

Targets of the Russian air defense hit

Using attack drones, SSO fighters successfully targeted:

  • the P-14F "Lena" long-range radar;
  • the "Sopka-2" highway radar system.

It is known that the P-14F "Lena" radar was part of the airspace control system near the Russian Air Force base in Buturlinovka, Voronezh region.

Russian air defense hit
Struck targets. Photo: SSO

The "Sopka-2" mobile radar system was part of a network for continuous airspace monitoring along the Ukrainian border. The target was struck in the village of Harmashivka in Russia’s Voronezh region.

The SSO noted that both Russian air defense systems had been aimed at countering Ukrainian drones, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

"The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces continue to deliver heavy strikes against the enemy, step by step bringing Russia closer to complete exhaustion," the statement reads.

Read more:

SBU strikes Russian oil refinery deep inside Russia — details

Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s key oil port in Primorsk

Ukraine strikes key Russian energy hub in Leningrad region

war Ukraine air defense SOF russia
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information