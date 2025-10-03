SSO forces struck Russian air defense facilities in Voronezh region

Fire in Russia. Illustration photo: Russian media

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) struck key targets of the Russian air defense system using attack drones.

The SSO press service reported this on Telegram on Friday, October 3.

Targets of the Russian air defense hit

Using attack drones, SSO fighters successfully targeted:

the P-14F "Lena" long-range radar;

the "Sopka-2" highway radar system.

It is known that the P-14F "Lena" radar was part of the airspace control system near the Russian Air Force base in Buturlinovka, Voronezh region.

Struck targets. Photo: SSO

The "Sopka-2" mobile radar system was part of a network for continuous airspace monitoring along the Ukrainian border. The target was struck in the village of Harmashivka in Russia’s Voronezh region.

The SSO noted that both Russian air defense systems had been aimed at countering Ukrainian drones, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

"The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces continue to deliver heavy strikes against the enemy, step by step bringing Russia closer to complete exhaustion," the statement reads.

