Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s Ust-Luga gas plant, triggering massive fire — video

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed a joint strike with the Special Operations Forces (SSO) on a gas processing complex in Ust-Luga. It was the defenders' way of "congratulating" the Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day.

This was reported by SBU sources to Novyny.LIVE on Sunday, August 24.

Gas processing complex in Ust-Luga

On the night of August 24, the SBU and the SSO successfully attacked the production facilities of the Ust-Luga port in the Leningrad region of Russia with long-range drones.

"According to preliminary reports, the Ukrainian drones struck the Novatek gas processing complex, Russia's largest producer of liquefied gas. Video footage shows a powerful explosion and subsequent massive fire," the sources said.

According to open-source intelligence (OSINT) analysts, the attack took place in the cryogenic fractionation unit for gas condensate/gas. This unit is the basis for the complex's technological processes.

This is reportedly the second SBU attack on Ust-Luga in 2025.

"Russia trades oil and gas through this terminal using a shadow fleet. Drone sanctions from the SBU reduce the flow of currency that Russia needs to wage war," the source added.

