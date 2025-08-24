Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Army Ukraine strikes key Russian energy hub in Leningrad region

Ukraine strikes key Russian energy hub in Leningrad region

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 August 2025 16:25
Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s Ust-Luga gas plant, triggering massive fire — video
Fire in Russia. Illustrative image

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed a joint strike with the Special Operations Forces (SSO) on a gas processing complex in Ust-Luga. It was the defenders' way of "congratulating" the Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day.

This was reported by SBU sources to Novyny.LIVE on Sunday, August 24.

Gas processing complex in Ust-Luga

On the night of August 24, the SBU and the SSO successfully attacked the production facilities of the Ust-Luga port in the Leningrad region of Russia with long-range drones.

"According to preliminary reports, the Ukrainian drones struck the Novatek gas processing complex, Russia's largest producer of liquefied gas. Video footage shows a powerful explosion and subsequent massive fire," the sources said.

According to open-source intelligence (OSINT) analysts, the attack took place in the cryogenic fractionation unit for gas condensate/gas. This unit is the basis for the complex's technological processes.

This is reportedly the second SBU attack on Ust-Luga in 2025.

"Russia trades oil and gas through this terminal using a shadow fleet. Drone sanctions from the SBU reduce the flow of currency that Russia needs to wage war," the source added.

Warning: Video is 18+, contains strong language!

 

Read more:

Russia launched 614 aerial targets at Ukraine

SBU drones destroy two Russian ammo depots in Luhansk region

war Ukraine gas supply Security Service of Ukraine SOF russia
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
