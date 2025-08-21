Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Army Russia launched 614 aerial targets at Ukraine

Russia launched 614 aerial targets at Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 August 2025 11:24
Ukraine endures heavy Russian attack on August 21
A soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a mobile brigade. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Overnight on August 21, Russia carried out one of the largest aerial attacks on Ukraine in recent times. The terrorist state deployed a total of 614 aerial attack systems.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Advertisement

Russia's massive strike on Ukraine on August 21 — what is known

During the night and morning, the enemy launched 574 Shahed-type strike drones and various models of drone simulators from the Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh, Lipetsk, and Oryol regions of the Russian Federation, from the Millerovo airfield, from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and from occupied Crimea. In addition, four strikes were carried out on Ukraine with X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 19 X-101 cruise missiles, 14 "Kalibr" cruise missiles, and one missile of an unidentified type from Crimea.

Map showing drone and missile movements over Ukraine on August 21, 2025
Movement of drones and missiles over Ukraine on August 21, 2025. Photo: t.me/mon1tor_ua

Despite the powerful work of the air defense forces, missiles and drones were recorded hitting 11 locations across the country, as well as debris falling on three objects.

Read more:

Zelensky sharply condemns new Russian shelling

Search operations end after deadly strike on Kharkiv on August 18

SBU drones destroy two Russian ammo depots in Luhansk region

shelling air defense missiles drones war in Ukraine
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information