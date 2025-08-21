Ukraine endures heavy Russian attack on August 21

A soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a mobile brigade. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Overnight on August 21, Russia carried out one of the largest aerial attacks on Ukraine in recent times. The terrorist state deployed a total of 614 aerial attack systems.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Russia's massive strike on Ukraine on August 21 — what is known

During the night and morning, the enemy launched 574 Shahed-type strike drones and various models of drone simulators from the Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh, Lipetsk, and Oryol regions of the Russian Federation, from the Millerovo airfield, from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and from occupied Crimea. In addition, four strikes were carried out on Ukraine with X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 19 X-101 cruise missiles, 14 "Kalibr" cruise missiles, and one missile of an unidentified type from Crimea.

Movement of drones and missiles over Ukraine on August 21, 2025. Photo: t.me/mon1tor_ua

Despite the powerful work of the air defense forces, missiles and drones were recorded hitting 11 locations across the country, as well as debris falling on three objects.

