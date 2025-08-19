Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
SBU drones destroy two Russian ammo depots in Luhansk region

SBU drones destroy two Russian ammo depots in Luhansk region

Ua en ru
Publication time 19 August 2025 20:10
Seven drone strikes: SBU drones hit Russian stockpiles in Luhansk
Destruction of Russian ammunition depots. Photo: still from video

Long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) destroyed two ammo depots of the Russian occupiers in Bilokurakyne, Luhansk region. The drones hit the territory of the warehouses at least seven times.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE with reference to its own sources in the SBU.

Russia's stockpiles in Luhansk are under attack

On August 19, SBU drones bombed two Russian ammo depots in Bilokurakyne, which is located in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. This town is located on an important railroad line that supplies ammunition to the front lines, particularly in the direction of Pokrovsk.

According to preliminary data, the warehouses were hit by drones at least seven times. After the explosions, a massive fire broke out. This fire was recorded by FIRMS, an international service that monitors fires around the world in real time.

Russia's ammunition depots under attack 19 August
Destruction of Russian ammunition depots. Photo: still from the video
Russia's ammunition depots under attack 19 August
Destruction of Russian ammunition depots. Photo: still from the video

"SBU continues systematic strikes in the enemy's rear to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army at the front. Destroying enemy ammunition directly helps our soldiers who are bravely holding back Russian attacks. The demilitarization of the occupiers' military depots and equipment will continue," the Special Service emphasized.

Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
