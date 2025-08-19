Seven drone strikes: SBU drones hit Russian stockpiles in Luhansk

Destruction of Russian ammunition depots. Photo: still from video

Long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) destroyed two ammo depots of the Russian occupiers in Bilokurakyne, Luhansk region. The drones hit the territory of the warehouses at least seven times.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE with reference to its own sources in the SBU.

Advertisement

Russia's stockpiles in Luhansk are under attack

On August 19, SBU drones bombed two Russian ammo depots in Bilokurakyne, which is located in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. This town is located on an important railroad line that supplies ammunition to the front lines, particularly in the direction of Pokrovsk.

According to preliminary data, the warehouses were hit by drones at least seven times. After the explosions, a massive fire broke out. This fire was recorded by FIRMS, an international service that monitors fires around the world in real time.

Destruction of Russian ammunition depots. Photo: still from the video

Destruction of Russian ammunition depots. Photo: still from the video

"SBU continues systematic strikes in the enemy's rear to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army at the front. Destroying enemy ammunition directly helps our soldiers who are bravely holding back Russian attacks. The demilitarization of the occupiers' military depots and equipment will continue," the Special Service emphasized.

Read more:

Zelensky signals billion-dollar proposal in talks with Trump

How Ukraine is hiding F-16 jets in secret underground shelters